Reviewing Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV)’s and Hibbett Sports Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s results

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) and Hibbett Sports Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) compete with each other in the Sporting Goods Stores sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation 3 0.04 N/A -0.03 0.00 Hibbett Sports Inc. 19 0.32 N/A 1.50 13.65

In table 1 we can see Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation and Hibbett Sports Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation and Hibbett Sports Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation 0.00% -0.3% -0.1% Hibbett Sports Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5.6%

Risk & Volatility

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.42. From a competition point of view, Hibbett Sports Inc. has a 0.69 beta which is 31.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation. Its rival Hibbett Sports Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 0.5 respectively. Hibbett Sports Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation and Hibbett Sports Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Hibbett Sports Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

Competitively the average target price of Hibbett Sports Inc. is $23, which is potential 22.67% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation and Hibbett Sports Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.6% and 95%. 1.4% are Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Hibbett Sports Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation 17.95% 6.98% -29.77% -27.37% -64.84% 6.56% Hibbett Sports Inc. 1.39% -3.85% 16.78% 7.8% -26.14% 43.08%

For the past year Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation has weaker performance than Hibbett Sports Inc.

Summary

Hibbett Sports Inc. beats Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

Hibbett Sports, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets primarily in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, team sports equipment, athletic and fashion apparel, and related accessories. The company also sells merchandise directly to educational institutions and youth associations. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 1,059 Hibbett Sports stores and 19 Sports Additions athletic shoe stores. Hibbett Sports, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.