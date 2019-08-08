Reviewing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 12.22 N/A -1.46 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Liquidity

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Viking Therapeutics Inc. are 60.8 and 60.8 respectively. Viking Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 152.30% at a $18.67 average price target. Competitively Viking Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $21.83, with potential upside of 202.35%. The data provided earlier shows that Viking Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Bicycle Therapeutics plc, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares. Comparatively, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 11.03% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance while Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 0.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.