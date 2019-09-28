Reviewing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s results

This is a contrast between Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 8 0.00 1.85M -1.46 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 52.88M -0.32 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 22,023,809.52% 0% 0% Tyme Technologies Inc. 4,080,561,771.74% -193.3% -153.7%

Liquidity

Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 66.70% and an $18.67 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. Competitively, 47.4% are Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.