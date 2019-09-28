Reviewing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s results

This is a contrast between Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|8
|0.00
|1.85M
|-1.46
|0.00
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|1
|0.00
|52.88M
|-0.32
|0.00
Demonstrates Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Tyme Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|22,023,809.52%
|0%
|0%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|4,080,561,771.74%
|-193.3%
|-153.7%
Liquidity
Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 66.70% and an $18.67 consensus target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. Competitively, 47.4% are Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-10.57%
|-6.78%
|-26.17%
|-60.43%
|-61.67%
|-70.19%
For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Tyme Technologies Inc.
Summary
Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 10 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.