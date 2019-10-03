Reviewing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s results

This is a contrast between Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 0.00 1.85M -1.46 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 30.05M -1.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 21,022,727.27% 0% 0% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 282,424,812.03% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.3. Meanwhile, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18.67 is Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 61.51%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.