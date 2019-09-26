Reviewing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s results

Both Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 19.72 N/A -1.46 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 12 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 1 3.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s average target price is $18.67, while its potential upside is 60.26%. Competitively Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a consensus target price of $30, with potential upside of 403.36%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is looking more favorable than Bicycle Therapeutics plc, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 14.8%. 21.3% are Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance.