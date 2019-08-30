Reviewing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|10
|12.36
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|43.79
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
Liquidity
Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. which has a 12.4 Current Ratio and a 12.4 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 155.75% at a $18.67 consensus price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares. 21.3% are Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has 18.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Bicycle Therapeutics plc
