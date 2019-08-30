Reviewing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 12.36 N/A -1.46 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 43.79 N/A -1.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Liquidity

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. which has a 12.4 Current Ratio and a 12.4 Quick Ratio. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 155.75% at a $18.67 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares. 21.3% are Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has 18.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Bicycle Therapeutics plc