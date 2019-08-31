Reviewing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s results

We are comparing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 11.48 N/A -1.46 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 demonstrates Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Novo Nordisk A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Novo Nordisk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S has 1 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s consensus price target is $18.67, while its potential upside is 154.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 9.8% respectively. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 21.3%. Comparatively, 26.4% are Novo Nordisk A/S’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Novo Nordisk A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.