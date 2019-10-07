Reviewing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s and MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s results

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 0.00 1.85M -1.46 0.00 MorphoSys AG 29 0.00 120.58M -0.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bicycle Therapeutics plc and MorphoSys AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 20,555,555.56% 0% 0% MorphoSys AG 415,363,417.15% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and MorphoSys AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 MorphoSys AG 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 73.19% upside potential and an average price target of $18.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 7.3% of MorphoSys AG shares. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 21.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance while MorphoSys AG has 18.7% stronger performance.

Summary

MorphoSys AG beats on 6 of the 8 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.