Reviewing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s results

We are comparing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|10
|12.14
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-73.12
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.3. Meanwhile, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.6 while its Quick Ratio is 18.6. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
Analyst Recommendations
Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
$18.67 is Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s average target price while its potential upside is 160.39%. Meanwhile, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $27.25, while its potential upside is 17.61%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Bicycle Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 21.3% are Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.43%
|-37.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|5.4%
For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance.
Summary
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
