Reviewing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s results

We are comparing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 12.14 N/A -1.46 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.3. Meanwhile, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.6 while its Quick Ratio is 18.6. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$18.67 is Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s average target price while its potential upside is 160.39%. Meanwhile, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $27.25, while its potential upside is 17.61%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Bicycle Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 21.3% are Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc.