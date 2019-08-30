Reviewing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s results

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 11.48 N/A -1.46 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.8. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 154.36% and an $18.67 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% are Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Bicycle Therapeutics plc

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.