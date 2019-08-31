Reviewing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s results

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 11.48 N/A -1.46 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.3. Meanwhile, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.1 while its Quick Ratio is 22.1. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Marker Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 154.36% for Bicycle Therapeutics plc with consensus target price of $18.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Marker Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 35.3%. Insiders owned 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. Competitively, 13.5% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Bicycle Therapeutics plc

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.