Reviewing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s results

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 16.08 N/A -1.46 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 32.88 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Liquidity

Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and has 4.9 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 96.53% and an $18.67 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 44%. Insiders held roughly 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Bicycle Therapeutics plc

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.