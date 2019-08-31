Reviewing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 11.48 N/A -1.46 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -2798.75 N/A -1.62 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s average target price is $18.67, while its potential upside is 154.36%. Competitively Immunomedics Inc. has an average target price of $24.5, with potential upside of 91.41%. Based on the results given earlier, Bicycle Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Immunomedics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Immunomedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 95.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Immunomedics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Immunomedics Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.