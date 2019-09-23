Reviewing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s results

This is a contrast between Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 18.62 N/A -1.46 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 105.92 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.3. Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9 while its Quick Ratio is 9. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is $18.67, with potential upside of 69.73%. On the other hand, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 183.29% and its consensus price target is $10. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 60.4%. About 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.