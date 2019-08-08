Reviewing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s results

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 12.22 N/A -1.46 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is $18.67, with potential upside of 152.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 14.8% respectively. Insiders owned 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. Comparatively, 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.