Reviewing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s results

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 11.87 N/A -1.46 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.2. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s consensus price target is $18.67, while its potential upside is 175.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance while Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.