Reviewing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s results

Both Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 12.60 N/A -1.46 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Demonstrates Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Dare Bioscience Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Liquidity

8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc. Its rival Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Dare Bioscience Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s average price target is $18.67, while its potential upside is 150.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 21.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.