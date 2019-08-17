Reviewing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s results

Both Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|10
|12.60
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.06
|0.00
Demonstrates Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Dare Bioscience Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Dare Bioscience Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
Liquidity
8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc. Its rival Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dare Bioscience Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Dare Bioscience Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s average price target is $18.67, while its potential upside is 150.94%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 21.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
