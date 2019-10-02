Reviewing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s results

We are contrasting Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|9
|0.00
|1.85M
|-1.46
|0.00
|CytRx Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|30.78M
|-0.31
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Bicycle Therapeutics plc and CytRx Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and CytRx Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|21,215,596.33%
|0%
|0%
|CytRx Corporation
|9,532,362,960.67%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and CytRx Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|CytRx Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 65.96% upside potential and a consensus target price of $18.67.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 10.22% of CytRx Corporation shares. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 21.3%. Comparatively, CytRx Corporation has 8.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
|CytRx Corporation
|1.14%
|4.41%
|-34.85%
|-35.8%
|-69.25%
|-20.9%
For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc was more bearish than CytRx Corporation.
Summary
CytRx Corporation beats Bicycle Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 8 factors.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
