Reviewing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s results

We are contrasting Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 0.00 1.85M -1.46 0.00 CytRx Corporation N/A 0.00 30.78M -0.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bicycle Therapeutics plc and CytRx Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and CytRx Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 21,215,596.33% 0% 0% CytRx Corporation 9,532,362,960.67% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and CytRx Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 65.96% upside potential and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares and 10.22% of CytRx Corporation shares. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 21.3%. Comparatively, CytRx Corporation has 8.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc was more bearish than CytRx Corporation.

Summary

CytRx Corporation beats Bicycle Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.