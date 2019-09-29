Reviewing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s results

Since Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 0.00 1.85M -1.46 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 0.00 17.34M -2.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 21,662,763.47% 0% 0% Cue Biopharma Inc. 208,163,265.31% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, Cue Biopharma Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Cue Biopharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 66.70% at a $18.67 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance while Cue Biopharma Inc. has 76.81% stronger performance.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.