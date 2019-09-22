Reviewing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 16.08 N/A -1.46 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Liquidity

Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 and has 12.4 Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 96.53% for Bicycle Therapeutics plc with average target price of $18.67. Meanwhile, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 96.63%. The information presented earlier suggests that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Bicycle Therapeutics plc as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 84.9%. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 21.3%. Comparatively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.09% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.