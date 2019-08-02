Reviewing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 11 13.22 N/A -1.46 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.39 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bicycle Therapeutics plc and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Bicycle Therapeutics plc and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$18.67 is Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s average price target while its potential upside is 133.38%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bicycle Therapeutics plc and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 23.69% respectively. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 21.3%. Comparatively, 19.13% are CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has weaker performance than Bicycle Therapeutics plc

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. on 4 of the 6 factors.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.