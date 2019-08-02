Reviewing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|11
|13.22
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|5
|2.39
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Bicycle Therapeutics plc and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Bicycle Therapeutics plc and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$18.67 is Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s average price target while its potential upside is 133.38%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Bicycle Therapeutics plc and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 23.69% respectively. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 21.3%. Comparatively, 19.13% are CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|-12.5%
|-30%
|-36.3%
|-27.34%
|-42.53%
|-16.67%
For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has weaker performance than Bicycle Therapeutics plc
Summary
Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. on 4 of the 6 factors.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
