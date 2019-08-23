Reviewing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 11.90 N/A -1.46 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 84 473.96 N/A -6.08 0.00

Demonstrates Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Blueprint Medicines Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Liquidity

Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Blueprint Medicines Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

$18.67 is Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 165.58%. Meanwhile, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s consensus target price is $116.75, while its potential upside is 51.84%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Bicycle Therapeutics plc seems more appealing than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Blueprint Medicines Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.