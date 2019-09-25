Reviewing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s results

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|10
|19.47
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$18.67 is Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 62.35%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Bicycle Therapeutics plc
Summary
Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 6 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.
