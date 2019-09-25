Reviewing Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)’s and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s results

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 19.47 N/A -1.46 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18.67 is Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 62.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Bicycle Therapeutics plc

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 6 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.