Reviewing BHP Group (BHP)’s and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)’s results

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group 54 2.90 N/A 3.32 16.56 Pretium Resources Inc. 9 5.47 N/A 0.26 41.85

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BHP Group and Pretium Resources Inc. Pretium Resources Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than BHP Group. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. BHP Group’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Pretium Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3% Pretium Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BHP Group and Pretium Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 0 0 0 0.00 Pretium Resources Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Pretium Resources Inc.’s average target price is $16.5, while its potential upside is 29.11%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BHP Group and Pretium Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.7% and 71.24%. Insiders owned roughly 5.4% of BHP Group’s shares. Comparatively, Pretium Resources Inc. has 6.93% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BHP Group -2.5% -6.01% 5.8% 8.28% 11.67% 18.63% Pretium Resources Inc. -6.15% 10.5% 47.68% 41.15% 31.71% 28.28%

For the past year BHP Group has weaker performance than Pretium Resources Inc.

Summary

BHP Group beats Pretium Resources Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas in the United States Gulf of Mexico, Australia, and Trinidad and Tobago. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and thermal coal. The company was formerly known as BHP Limited and changed its name to BHP Billiton Limited in July 2001. BHP Billiton Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. BHP Billiton Limited is a subsidiary of BHP Billiton Group.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.