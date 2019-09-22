Reviewing BHP Group (BHP)’s and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)’s results

Both BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group 53 2.92 N/A 3.32 16.56 Natural Resource Partners L.P. 36 1.50 N/A 4.98 5.95

In table 1 we can see BHP Group and Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Natural Resource Partners L.P. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BHP Group. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. BHP Group is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3% Natural Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

BHP Group is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.86. Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s 102.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.02 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.7% of BHP Group shares and 37.6% of Natural Resource Partners L.P. shares. Insiders held 5.4% of BHP Group shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 15.7% of Natural Resource Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BHP Group -2.5% -6.01% 5.8% 8.28% 11.67% 18.63% Natural Resource Partners L.P. -11.35% -18.45% -27.35% -20.75% -3.94% -20.87%

For the past year BHP Group had bullish trend while Natural Resource Partners L.P. had bearish trend.

Summary

BHP Group beats Natural Resource Partners L.P. on 8 of the 10 factors.

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas in the United States Gulf of Mexico, Australia, and Trinidad and Tobago. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and thermal coal. The company was formerly known as BHP Limited and changed its name to BHP Billiton Limited in July 2001. BHP Billiton Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. BHP Billiton Limited is a subsidiary of BHP Billiton Group.