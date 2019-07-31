Reviewing BHP Group (BBL)’s and SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)’s results

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) and SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group 47 2.79 N/A 3.50 12.90 SRC Energy Inc. 5 1.51 N/A 1.00 5.45

Demonstrates BHP Group and SRC Energy Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. SRC Energy Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to BHP Group. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. BHP Group has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than SRC Energy Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has BHP Group and SRC Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3% SRC Energy Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 9.4%

Volatility & Risk

BHP Group has a 0.88 beta, while its volatility is 12.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, SRC Energy Inc. has a 1.79 beta which is 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BHP Group. Its rival SRC Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. BHP Group has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SRC Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BHP Group and SRC Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 0 1 0 2.00 SRC Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BHP Group and SRC Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.2% and 0% respectively. BHP Group’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 1.2% are SRC Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BHP Group -1.48% -9.17% -0.66% 14.34% 1.75% 13.17% SRC Energy Inc. -6.35% -14.02% 30.31% -26.61% -54.35% 16.17%

For the past year BHP Group has weaker performance than SRC Energy Inc.

Summary

BHP Group beats on 9 of the 11 factors SRC Energy Inc.

SRC Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 332,400 net acres under lease, which are located in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin; and operated 288 net producing wells. The company was formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation and changed its name to SRC Energy Inc. in March 2017. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.