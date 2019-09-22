Reviewing BHP Group (BBL)’s and Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL)’s results

This is a contrast between BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) and Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BHP Group
|47
|2.53
|N/A
|3.50
|13.64
|Paringa Resources Limited
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.10
|0.00
Table 1 highlights BHP Group and Paringa Resources Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BHP Group
|0.00%
|4.6%
|2.3%
|Paringa Resources Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 4.6% of BHP Group shares and 0% of Paringa Resources Limited shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of BHP Group shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BHP Group
|-2.41%
|-7.08%
|3.2%
|7.43%
|10.27%
|19.58%
|Paringa Resources Limited
|-23.29%
|-15.15%
|-57.25%
|0%
|0%
|-63.16%
For the past year BHP Group had bullish trend while Paringa Resources Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
BHP Group beats Paringa Resources Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.