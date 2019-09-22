Reviewing BHP Group (BBL)’s and Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL)’s results

This is a contrast between BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) and Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ:PNRL) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group 47 2.53 N/A 3.50 13.64 Paringa Resources Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights BHP Group and Paringa Resources Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3% Paringa Resources Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.6% of BHP Group shares and 0% of Paringa Resources Limited shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of BHP Group shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BHP Group -2.41% -7.08% 3.2% 7.43% 10.27% 19.58% Paringa Resources Limited -23.29% -15.15% -57.25% 0% 0% -63.16%

For the past year BHP Group had bullish trend while Paringa Resources Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

BHP Group beats Paringa Resources Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.