Reviewing BHP Group (BBL)’s and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)’s results

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group 47 2.93 N/A 3.50 12.90 Natural Resource Partners L.P. 40 1.93 N/A 4.43 9.53

Table 1 highlights BHP Group and Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BHP Group. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. BHP Group is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3% Natural Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

BHP Group’s volatility measures that it’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.88 beta. Competitively, Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s beta is 0.1 which is 90.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for BHP Group and Natural Resource Partners L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 0 1 0 2.00 Natural Resource Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.2% of BHP Group shares and 35.2% of Natural Resource Partners L.P. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of BHP Group shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BHP Group -1.48% -9.17% -0.66% 14.34% 1.75% 13.17% Natural Resource Partners L.P. 2.57% 4.22% 7.37% 28.1% 34.71% 12.73%

For the past year BHP Group has stronger performance than Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Summary

BHP Group beats Natural Resource Partners L.P. on 9 of the 11 factors.