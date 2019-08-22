Reviewing BHP Group (BBL)’s and Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX)’s results

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) and Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group 47 2.35 N/A 3.50 13.64 Maverix Metals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BHP Group and Maverix Metals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3% Maverix Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BHP Group and Maverix Metals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.6% and 0.87%. About 0.2% of BHP Group’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 85.59% of Maverix Metals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BHP Group -2.41% -7.08% 3.2% 7.43% 10.27% 19.58% Maverix Metals Inc. 14.36% 10.23% 25.26% 33.49% 85.5% 45.95%

For the past year BHP Group has weaker performance than Maverix Metals Inc.

Summary

BHP Group beats Maverix Metals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.