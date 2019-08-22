Reviewing BHP Group (BBL)’s and Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX)’s results

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) and Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BHP Group
|47
|2.35
|N/A
|3.50
|13.64
|Maverix Metals Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates BHP Group and Maverix Metals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BHP Group
|0.00%
|4.6%
|2.3%
|Maverix Metals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
BHP Group and Maverix Metals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.6% and 0.87%. About 0.2% of BHP Group’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 85.59% of Maverix Metals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BHP Group
|-2.41%
|-7.08%
|3.2%
|7.43%
|10.27%
|19.58%
|Maverix Metals Inc.
|14.36%
|10.23%
|25.26%
|33.49%
|85.5%
|45.95%
For the past year BHP Group has weaker performance than Maverix Metals Inc.
Summary
BHP Group beats Maverix Metals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
