Reviewing BG Staffing Inc. (BGSF)’s and Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)’s results

As Staffing & Outsourcing Services businesses, BG Staffing Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) and Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BG Staffing Inc. 22 0.65 N/A 1.77 11.56 Paychex Inc. 78 8.06 N/A 2.73 31.13

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BG Staffing Inc. and Paychex Inc. Paychex Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BG Staffing Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. BG Staffing Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BG Staffing Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) and Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BG Staffing Inc. 0.00% 27.7% 16.9% Paychex Inc. 0.00% 42.3% 12.8%

Volatility & Risk

BG Staffing Inc.’s 0.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Paychex Inc.’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BG Staffing Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Paychex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. BG Staffing Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Paychex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BG Staffing Inc. and Paychex Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BG Staffing Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paychex Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Paychex Inc.’s consensus price target is $77.33, while its potential downside is -8.59%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BG Staffing Inc. and Paychex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.5% and 70.1%. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of BG Staffing Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 10.6% are Paychex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BG Staffing Inc. -6.86% -7.07% -24.11% -20.12% -1.11% -0.77% Paychex Inc. 1.02% 3.25% 13.02% 23.23% 33.87% 30.54%

For the past year BG Staffing Inc. had bearish trend while Paychex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Paychex Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors BG Staffing Inc.

BG Staffing, Inc. provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the multifamily housing industry. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary workers with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other information technology (IT) staffing skills for IT customer projects, as well as offers finance, accounting, and related support personnel. The Commercial segment offers temporary workers for various skilled and unskilled positions primarily to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center customers. The company was formerly known as LTN Staffing, LLC and changed its name to BG Staffing, Inc. in November 2013. BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Paychex, Inc. provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing. It also provides HR outsourcing services, such as Paychex HR solutions comprising payroll, employer compliance, HR and employee benefits administration, risk management outsourcing, and the on-site availability of a professionally trained HR representative; and retirement services administration, including plan implementation, ongoing compliance with government regulations, employee and employer reporting, participant and employer online access, electronic funds transfer, and other administrative services. In addition, the company offers insurance services for property and casualty coverage, such as workersÂ’ compensation, business-owner policies, commercial auto, and health and benefits coverage, including health, dental, vision, and life; cloud-based HR administration software products for employee benefits management and administration, time and attendance, and recruiting solutions; and other HR services and products, such as employee handbooks, management manuals, and personnel and required regulatory forms. Further, it provides various accounting and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses comprising payroll funding and outsourcing services, which include payroll processing, invoicing, and tax preparation; and various services, such as payment processing services, financial fitness programs, and a small-business loan resource center. Paychex, Inc. markets its products and services through direct sales force. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.