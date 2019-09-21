Reviewing BG Staffing Inc. (BGSF)’s and Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s results

This is a contrast between BG Staffing Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) and Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Staffing & Outsourcing Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BG Staffing Inc. 20 0.67 N/A 1.74 9.54 Cross Country Healthcare Inc. 8 0.50 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BG Staffing Inc. and Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BG Staffing Inc. 0.00% 27.7% 16.9% Cross Country Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -9% -4.6%

Risk and Volatility

BG Staffing Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.89. Competitively, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BG Staffing Inc. Its rival Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Cross Country Healthcare Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BG Staffing Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BG Staffing Inc. and Cross Country Healthcare Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.4% and 93.9% respectively. BG Staffing Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.78%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.3% of Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BG Staffing Inc. -10.69% -9.33% -27.9% -32.11% -37.26% -19.52% Cross Country Healthcare Inc. 0.74% 0.74% 35.57% -0.11% -18.26% 29.47%

For the past year BG Staffing Inc. has -19.52% weaker performance while Cross Country Healthcare Inc. has 29.47% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BG Staffing Inc. beats Cross Country Healthcare Inc.

BG Staffing, Inc. provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the multifamily housing industry. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary workers with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other information technology (IT) staffing skills for IT customer projects, as well as offers finance, accounting, and related support personnel. The Commercial segment offers temporary workers for various skilled and unskilled positions primarily to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center customers. The company was formerly known as LTN Staffing, LLC and changed its name to BG Staffing, Inc. in November 2013. BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, and branch-based local nurses and allied staffing; and short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments. This segment markets its nurse and allied staffing services under the under the Cross Country Staffing, Mediscan, and DirectEd brands. It serves public and private acute-care and non-acute care hospitals, government-owned facilities, public and charter schools, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, physician practice groups, retailers, and other healthcare providers. The Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in various specialties, certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants under the Medical Doctor Associates brand as independent contractors on temporary assignments at various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, government facilities, and managed care organizations. The Other Human Capital Management Services segment offers retained and contingent search services, principally for physicians and healthcare executives. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.