Reviewing BG Staffing Inc. (BGSF)’s and ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)’s results

BG Staffing Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) and ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) are two firms in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BG Staffing Inc. 22 0.65 N/A 1.77 11.56 ASGN Incorporated 61 0.85 N/A 3.02 18.95

In table 1 we can see BG Staffing Inc. and ASGN Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ASGN Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BG Staffing Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. BG Staffing Inc. is presently more affordable than ASGN Incorporated, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BG Staffing Inc. and ASGN Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BG Staffing Inc. 0.00% 27.7% 16.9% ASGN Incorporated 0.00% 16.2% 7.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.67 beta means BG Staffing Inc.’s volatility is 33.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, ASGN Incorporated’s beta is 1.92 which is 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BG Staffing Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ASGN Incorporated are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. ASGN Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BG Staffing Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BG Staffing Inc. and ASGN Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BG Staffing Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ASGN Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

ASGN Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $70 average price target and a 19.23% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.5% of BG Staffing Inc. shares and 94.5% of ASGN Incorporated shares. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of BG Staffing Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of ASGN Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BG Staffing Inc. -6.86% -7.07% -24.11% -20.12% -1.11% -0.77% ASGN Incorporated -4.88% -15.43% -14.17% -16.79% -30.48% 5.16%

For the past year BG Staffing Inc. had bearish trend while ASGN Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

ASGN Incorporated beats on 10 of the 11 factors BG Staffing Inc.

BG Staffing, Inc. provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the multifamily housing industry. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary workers with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other information technology (IT) staffing skills for IT customer projects, as well as offers finance, accounting, and related support personnel. The Commercial segment offers temporary workers for various skilled and unskilled positions primarily to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center customers. The company was formerly known as LTN Staffing, LLC and changed its name to BG Staffing, Inc. in November 2013. BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals. It also provides scientific, engineering, and clinical research staffing and services for temporary and permanent assignments, such as chemists, clinical research associates, clinical lab assistants, engineers, biologists, biochemists, microbiologists, molecular biologists, biostatisticians, drug safety specialists, SAS programmers, medical writers, food scientists, regulatory affairs specialists, lab assistants, and other skilled professionals. This segment serves companies from various industries, as well as advertising agencies and company marketing departments. Its Oxford segment recruits and delivers experienced IT, engineering, and regulatory and compliance consultants to clients for temporary assignments and project engagements; provides permanent placements in technology, engineering, sales, executive, financial, accounting, scientific, legal, and operations positions; and offers locally-based contract and permanent life science professionals to clients with research and development projects. The company's ECS segment delivers solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, software development, IT modernization, and science and engineering. The company was formerly known as On Assignment, Inc. and changed its name to ASGN Incorporated in April 2018. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.