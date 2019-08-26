Reviewing B&G Foods Inc. (BGS)’s and Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEB)’s results

Since B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) and Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEB) are part of the Processed & Packaged Goods industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&G Foods Inc. 23 0.71 N/A 2.51 7.30 Seneca Foods Corporation 27 0.21 N/A 0.59 53.40

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for B&G Foods Inc. and Seneca Foods Corporation. Seneca Foods Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than B&G Foods Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. B&G Foods Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has B&G Foods Inc. and Seneca Foods Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&G Foods Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 5.2% Seneca Foods Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

B&G Foods Inc. and Seneca Foods Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B&G Foods Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 Seneca Foods Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of B&G Foods Inc. is $25, with potential upside of 38.20%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of B&G Foods Inc. shares and 14.83% of Seneca Foods Corporation shares. 2.3% are B&G Foods Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 73.34% of Seneca Foods Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B&G Foods Inc. 0.88% -11.26% -28.4% -28.98% -42.52% -36.77% Seneca Foods Corporation 4.67% 14.18% 7.17% -20.51% -1.88% 6.55%

For the past year B&G Foods Inc. has -36.77% weaker performance while Seneca Foods Corporation has 6.55% stronger performance.

Summary

B&G Foods Inc. beats Seneca Foods Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable, and frozen food and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters, and other specialty products. The company markets its products under various brands, including AcÂ’cent, B&G, B&M, BakerÂ’s Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, CaryÂ’s, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, EmerilÂ’s, GrandmaÂ’s Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonaldÂ’s, Mama MaryÂ’s, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Molly McButter, Mrs. Dash, New York Flatbreads, New York Style, Old London, Original Tings, Ortega, PirateÂ’s Booty, Polaner, Red Devil, Regina, Sa-sÃ³n, Sclafani, Smart Puffs, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, Sugar Twin, ToneÂ’s, TrappeyÂ’s, TrueNorth, Underwood, Vermont Maid, Victoria, Weber, and WrightÂ’s. It also sells and distributes household products under the Static Guard brand. The company offers its products directly, as well as through a network of independent brokers and distributors to supermarket chains, food service outlets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, non-food outlets, and specialty distributors. The company was formerly known as B&G Foods Holdings Corp. and changed its name to B&G Foods, Inc. in October 2004. B&G Foods, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.