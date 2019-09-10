Reviewing B&G Foods Inc. (BGS)’s and Its Peers results

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) is a company in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

B&G Foods Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 55.39% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.3% of B&G Foods Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.87% of all Processed & Packaged Goods companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has B&G Foods Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&G Foods Inc. 0.00% 19.60% 5.20% Industry Average 17.97% 15.39% 4.75%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares B&G Foods Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio B&G Foods Inc. N/A 22 7.30 Industry Average 212.68M 1.18B 28.25

B&G Foods Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio B&G Foods Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for B&G Foods Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B&G Foods Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.44 2.11 2.33

B&G Foods Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $17, suggesting a potential downside of -11.23%. The peers have a potential upside of 0.44%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that B&G Foods Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of B&G Foods Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B&G Foods Inc. 0.88% -11.26% -28.4% -28.98% -42.52% -36.77% Industry Average 12.34% 12.06% 13.14% 27.27% 16.12% 40.95%

For the past year B&G Foods Inc. had bearish trend while B&G Foods Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of B&G Foods Inc. are 2.1 and 0.7. Competitively, B&G Foods Inc.’s peers have 2.19 and 1.29 for Current and Quick Ratio. B&G Foods Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than B&G Foods Inc.

Volatility & Risk

B&G Foods Inc. has a beta of 0.47 and its 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, B&G Foods Inc.’s peers are 30.65% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

B&G Foods Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

B&G Foods Inc.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors B&G Foods Inc.

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable, and frozen food and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters, and other specialty products. The company markets its products under various brands, including AcÂ’cent, B&G, B&M, BakerÂ’s Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, CaryÂ’s, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, EmerilÂ’s, GrandmaÂ’s Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonaldÂ’s, Mama MaryÂ’s, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Molly McButter, Mrs. Dash, New York Flatbreads, New York Style, Old London, Original Tings, Ortega, PirateÂ’s Booty, Polaner, Red Devil, Regina, Sa-sÃ³n, Sclafani, Smart Puffs, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, Sugar Twin, ToneÂ’s, TrappeyÂ’s, TrueNorth, Underwood, Vermont Maid, Victoria, Weber, and WrightÂ’s. It also sells and distributes household products under the Static Guard brand. The company offers its products directly, as well as through a network of independent brokers and distributors to supermarket chains, food service outlets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, non-food outlets, and specialty distributors. The company was formerly known as B&G Foods Holdings Corp. and changed its name to B&G Foods, Inc. in October 2004. B&G Foods, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.