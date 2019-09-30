Reviewing BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s results

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 8.33M -2.12 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 19.83M -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BeyondSpring Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 46,982,515.51% 0% 0% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 385,048,543.69% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BeyondSpring Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 2.46% respectively. 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. was more bearish than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors BeyondSpring Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.