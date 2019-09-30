Reviewing BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s results

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|18
|0.00
|8.33M
|-2.12
|0.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|5
|0.00
|19.83M
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BeyondSpring Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 represents BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|46,982,515.51%
|0%
|0%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|385,048,543.69%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both BeyondSpring Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 2.46% respectively. 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|2.07%
|-29.73%
|25.45%
|-6.89%
|-35.04%
|-10.61%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. was more bearish than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
Summary
Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors BeyondSpring Inc.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
