Reviewing BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s results

Both BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 8.33M -2.12 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. N/A -0.01 60.55M -0.74 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 46,536,312.85% 0% 0% Sierra Oncology Inc. 14,284,029,252.18% -54.1% -48.3%

Liquidity

BeyondSpring Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 and has 13.1 Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sierra Oncology Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.