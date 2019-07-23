Reviewing BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.62 N/A -3.83 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BeyondSpring Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Recro Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Recro Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BeyondSpring Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Recro Pharma Inc. has an average target price of $8.5, with potential downside of -13.18%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BeyondSpring Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 70.9%. Insiders held 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65% Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend while Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors BeyondSpring Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.