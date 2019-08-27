Reviewing BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s results

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights BeyondSpring Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BeyondSpring Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.2. Meanwhile, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BeyondSpring Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is $20, which is potential 164.90% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BeyondSpring Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 68.5% respectively. About 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. was less bearish than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

BeyondSpring Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 4 of the 7 factors.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.