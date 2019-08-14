Reviewing BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s results

We are comparing BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Personalis Inc. 22 12.30 N/A -0.71 0.00

Demonstrates BeyondSpring Inc. and Personalis Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.2 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. Its rival Personalis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Personalis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.6% of Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 77.22%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Personalis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Personalis Inc.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors BeyondSpring Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.