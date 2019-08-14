Reviewing BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s results

We are comparing BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.12
|0.00
|Personalis Inc.
|22
|12.30
|N/A
|-0.71
|0.00
Demonstrates BeyondSpring Inc. and Personalis Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Personalis Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
0.2 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. Its rival Personalis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Personalis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.6% of Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 77.22%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Personalis Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|2.07%
|-29.73%
|25.45%
|-6.89%
|-35.04%
|-10.61%
|Personalis Inc.
|-16.19%
|-27.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-37.14%
For the past year BeyondSpring Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Personalis Inc.
Summary
Personalis Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors BeyondSpring Inc.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
