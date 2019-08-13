Reviewing BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)’s results

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.92 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BeyondSpring Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BeyondSpring Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.2. Meanwhile, PDL BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares and 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares. 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. was more bearish than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors BeyondSpring Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.