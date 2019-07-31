Reviewing BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)’s results

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -5.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BeyondSpring Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 210.1% -33.2%

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. Its rival Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. BeyondSpring Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BeyondSpring Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 51.2% respectively. 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -3.61% -16.67% -13.04% -29.82% -70.66% 42.86%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors BeyondSpring Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.