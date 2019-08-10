Reviewing BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s results

We are comparing BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BeyondSpring Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Myovant Sciences Ltd. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BeyondSpring Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a consensus target price of $25, with potential upside of 233.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares and 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has stronger performance than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

BeyondSpring Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.