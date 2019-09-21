Reviewing BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 8.81 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.2. Meanwhile, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BeyondSpring Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 300.28% and its average price target is $14.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BeyondSpring Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 99.2% respectively. 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has stronger performance than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.