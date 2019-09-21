Reviewing BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.12
|0.00
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|8.81
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|376.4%
|-33.8%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.2. Meanwhile, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.
Analyst Ratings
BeyondSpring Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
On the other hand, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 300.28% and its average price target is $14.25.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BeyondSpring Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 99.2% respectively. 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|2.07%
|-29.73%
|25.45%
|-6.89%
|-35.04%
|-10.61%
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-75.54%
|-79.73%
|-77.39%
|-69.39%
|-89.07%
|-79.67%
For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has stronger performance than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
