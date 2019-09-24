Reviewing BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s results

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see BeyondSpring Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.2. Meanwhile, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BeyondSpring Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 98.99% and its consensus price target is $17.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.