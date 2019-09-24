Reviewing BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s results

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.12
|0.00
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
In table 1 we can see BeyondSpring Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.2. Meanwhile, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BeyondSpring Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
On the other hand, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 98.99% and its consensus price target is $17.75.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|2.07%
|-29.73%
|25.45%
|-6.89%
|-35.04%
|-10.61%
|Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
|4.07%
|-32.12%
|-47.36%
|0%
|0%
|-46.1%
For the past year BeyondSpring Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.