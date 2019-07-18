Reviewing BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s results

We are comparing BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 15 5.17 N/A 3.52 4.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BeyondSpring Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BeyondSpring Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Innoviva Inc. is 66 and its Quick Ratio is has 66. Innoviva Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BeyondSpring Inc. and Innoviva Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 80.7%. 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Innoviva Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65% Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. was more bearish than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.