Reviewing BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s results

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 44.66 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BeyondSpring Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Liquidity

BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BeyondSpring Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 167.18%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BeyondSpring Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.8% and 44.7%. 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than BeyondSpring Inc.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.