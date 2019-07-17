Reviewing BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 22 7.58 N/A 2.08 9.28

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BeyondSpring Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BeyondSpring Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Exelixis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Exelixis Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BeyondSpring Inc. and Exelixis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Exelixis Inc. is $33.33, which is potential 55.17% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.3% of Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Exelixis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65% Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors BeyondSpring Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.