Reviewing BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s results

Both BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BeyondSpring Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BeyondSpring Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.2. Meanwhile, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BeyondSpring Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.8% and 1.6%. BeyondSpring Inc.’s share held by insiders are 77.22%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.