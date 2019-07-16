Reviewing BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s results

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BeyondSpring Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7%

Liquidity

BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BeyondSpring Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is $10.75, which is potential 567.70% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.1% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. was more bearish than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.