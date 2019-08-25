Reviewing BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s results

Both BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BeyondSpring Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BeyondSpring Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.8% and 82.9%. 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BeyondSpring Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.